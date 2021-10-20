Raymond James Weighs in on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.15.

EDV stock opened at C$31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.64. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$37.12.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.24 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

