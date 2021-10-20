Raymond James Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Underperform

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.16. 258,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after buying an additional 133,708 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Magna International by 138.9% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $4,002,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

