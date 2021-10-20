Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NOA opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

