Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.36. The stock has a market cap of C$576.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$8.62 and a 52-week high of C$21.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

