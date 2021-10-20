RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 10,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 441,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of analysts have commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

The stock has a market cap of $946.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and sold 169,003 shares valued at $5,715,179. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

