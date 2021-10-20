RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins Acquires 500 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $15,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Wendye Robbins acquired 400 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $11,876.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25.

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

