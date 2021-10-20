Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce sales of $27.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $27.03 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $18.25.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 181,806 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

