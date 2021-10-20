QuickSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.89 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $133.55 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $408.28 or 0.00637773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

