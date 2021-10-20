Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCL opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

