Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

