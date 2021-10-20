Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 10,512 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

