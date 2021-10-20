Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 188.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,006,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.