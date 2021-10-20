Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 6,408 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kraton were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE KRA opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.