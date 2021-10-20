Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,136,765.72 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.
QLYS stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
