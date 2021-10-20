Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,136,765.72 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

QLYS stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

