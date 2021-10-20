Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

