Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of QLYS opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
