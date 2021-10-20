QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.