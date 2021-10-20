QS Investors LLC Has $198,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after buying an additional 287,051 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

