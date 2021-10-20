Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

SFBS stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.