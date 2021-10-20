Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE:C opened at $71.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,874,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

