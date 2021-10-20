Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By KeyCorp

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CNX Resources by 326.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 984,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 83.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

