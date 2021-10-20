Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.57.

TSE:PBH opened at C$133.00 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$93.70 and a one year high of C$136.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

