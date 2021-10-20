Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut by Analyst

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $133.08 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
