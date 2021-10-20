Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut by Analyst

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $133.08 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

