Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Raised by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.