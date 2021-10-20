Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Cut by KeyCorp

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE:T opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

