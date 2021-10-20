Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.52 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

