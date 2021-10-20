Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Boosted by Analyst

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

