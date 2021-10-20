Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

NYSE EAT opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

