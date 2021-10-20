Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for DoorDash, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $248,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock worth $2,192,090,125. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 287.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

