Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

NYSE:FRC opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.