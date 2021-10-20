Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 182.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

