Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 357,566 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,566 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management comprises 1.3% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.15% of Pzena Investment Management worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 222.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,684. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

