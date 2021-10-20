Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,397 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.93% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $10,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100,802 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,036. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.