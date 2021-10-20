Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

