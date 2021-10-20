Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Franklin Covey makes up 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.12% of Franklin Covey worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FC. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

FC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $43.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

