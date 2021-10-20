Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 309,352 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group makes up about 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

