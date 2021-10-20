Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Addus HomeCare worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.88. 11,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

