Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 56,615 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. StoneX Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $40,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNEX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,431. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,077 shares of company stock worth $2,092,827. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

