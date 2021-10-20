Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.13. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

