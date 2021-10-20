Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 86,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,357. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

