Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUBGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.