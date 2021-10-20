Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $1.40 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.