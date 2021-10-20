Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 124.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 74,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

