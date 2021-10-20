Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $590,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kemper were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

