Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 101.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

