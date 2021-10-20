Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.10 Million Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Unifi worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 447.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

