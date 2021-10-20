Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $525.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $429,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

