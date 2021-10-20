Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

