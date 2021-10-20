Public Mint Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.68 million and $165,907.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

