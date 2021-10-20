Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,039,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,665 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,521,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,690 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,108,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,514,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

