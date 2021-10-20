Prudential PLC Sells 606,050 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 606,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

LYFT stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

